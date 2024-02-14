Drake Offers To Pay For Fan's Surgery During Concert

Drake offered to cover a fan's surgery costs during a concert in St. Louis on Tuesday night while performing on his It’s All a Blur: Big As the What? Tour with J. Cole. The unnamed fan held up a sign asking for the Toronto rapper's help while he rapped on stage. At one point during the show, Drake stopped to acknowledge him.

"You got a sign out that says, 'Please help me with my surgery.' I don't know what kind of surgery you need, sir. I really don't, but I'ma let you know: From me to you, St. Louis love, we gonna take care of whatever the surgery is," he said as the crowd erupted into cheers. From there, he said that he hopes to see the fan in the audience the next time he performs in St. Louis.

Drake Performs At Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Concert

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Elsewhere in the show, Drake teased having new music in store, despite recently announcing a break. “You know, I said I was taking a break and all that sh*t, but I’m right back on the road again,” he told the crowd. “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all — I really do love you. You never know. I might get bored and start making some new music on the road, see where it goes in the next little while.” Check out his interaction with the fan in need of support below.

Drake Offers To Help Fan

Drake and Cole kicked off the tour in Tampa, earlier this month. They've got dates scheduled through April. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

