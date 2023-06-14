surgery
- MusicDrake Offers To Pay For Fan's Surgery During ConcertDrake is helping out a fan in need.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKiller Mike Reveals Son's Kidney Transplant Went Smoothly: ReportLife's been hectic for Mike, but this is a sign that things will get back on track soon. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBlac Chyna Opens Up On Painful Breast Implant Reduction JourneyShe's continuing to change her appearance and undo former surgeries.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicK Camp Gives An Update After His Vocal Surgery"Even tho I can’t talk I’m still hustlin," K Camp says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Claps Back At Body Shamers, Says Cosmetic Surgery Needs To Be Maintained In The GymCardi has been open about her cosmetic surgeries.By Tallie Spencer
- TVChrisean Rock Shares Sweet Post-Surgery Clip Of Her SonChrisean Jr. is recovering well, according to his mother.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeChrisean Rock's Son Having Hernia Surgery This Weekend, She ConfirmsThe new mother has asked her fans to be mindful of her privacy and personal space if they see her out in public at this time.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJacky Oh Passed Away Due To Surgery Complications, New Autopsy Report SuggestsAccording to a new autopsy report obtained by TMZ, DC Young Fly's partner complained of a splitting headache hours before she passed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKrayzie Bone Undergoing Second Surgery Soon To Stop Internal Bleeding: ReportPrayers up for the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legend, whose medical condition has him fighting for his life in a hospital.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAaron Rodgers Announces Successful Surgery To Repair Torn AchillesRodgers can now start building towards a 2024 return.By Ben Mock
- SportsSerbian Player Has Kidney Removed After FIBA World Cup InjuryBoriša Simanić took an elbow to the gut against South Sudan last week.By Ben Mock
- MusicJacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon Assures Patients Of Their SafetyJacky Oh's doctor has returned to Instagram to assure his patients of their safety.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsDeion Sanders Jokes With His Kids In Post-Surgery VideoCoach Prime is recovering well enough to joke around with his kids.By Ben Mock
- MusicConway The Machine Back In The Studio After Leg SurgeryConway wasted no time getting back to recording even after having surgery.By Lavender Alexandria