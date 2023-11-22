K Camp Gives An Update After His Vocal Surgery

Earlier this month, K Camp took to social media to announce that he'd be undergoing surgery on his vocal cords. According to him, the cause for the surgery wasn't cancer. Regardless, he requested that fans pray in hopes that the procedure wouldn't impact him or his career.

"Dear fans, I wanted to share some important news," he wrote on Instagram. "I’ll be undergoing vocal surgery in a few days. Good news is that it’s not cancerous. Your support means the world to me, Let’s pray that this doesn’t affect me or my music. Thank you for your understanding and love during this time." He shared a video along with the announcement, showing him speaking with a doctor about the surgery.

K Camp Reveals That His Vocal Surgery Went Well

The doctor revealed that a polyp had formed in response to an injury, and resulted in him needing surgery. Now, he's provided fans with an eagerly-anticipated update, revealing that the surgery went off without a hitch. "Surgery went well," he wrote. "Truly appreciate all the love everybody showed ❤️ even tho I can’t talk I’m still hustlin." The update was accompanied by some footage of the Atlanta-based performer being wheeled into the operating room, surrounded by loved ones. The clip is from a new music video for his track "War," which he also teased in the caption of the post.

Fans have flooded K Camp's comments section with words of encouragement, advising him to take the time he needs to heal up from surgery before worrying about dropping any new music. His supporters are grateful that everything went well, and as far as they know, there weren't any complications. Are you glad that K Camp's vocal surgery went well? How are you liking his new music video for "War?" Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

