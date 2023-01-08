K Camp responded to criticism that he “fell off” while appearing on the Mr. Jay Hill Show, earlier this week. The Atlanta rapper explained that people use the phrase too loosely.

“I heard all that shit,” K Camp said firstly regarding the criticism. “Don’t no artist wanna hear that they fell off. But you got to understand, what’s the definition of falling off. N****s use that term so loosely. What is falling off? Falling off to me is fucked up somewhere under a bridge with no paper, with a box saying: ‘Can I get some food?’ That’s falling off.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: K Camp performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

He continued: “When n****s speak in the aspect of falling off in music, like they don’t hear you on the radio, they don’t see you visually, it’s not falling off. Every player got an off-season … You got to go back to practice, you got to go out and get back in the gym and get your skill set up and come back out.”

In 2015, XXL included Camp in its Freshman Class. He released his latest project, Vibe Forever, back in July. He announced that it would be his final album with a major label. He’s taken issue with Interscope Records several times over the years.

In 2020, he complained about the lack of support the label was showing for his song, “Lottery.”

“Lottery should be the biggest song in the world right now,” he wrote at the time. “How many times we gotta keep putting up HITS to show y’all this shit real? We need answers @Joeyie!”

Check out K Camp's appearance on Mr. Jay Hill Show below.

