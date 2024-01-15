K CAMP Finally Returns With New LP "Float 2 London"

Over the past year or so Wisconsin rapper and singer K CAMP has dealt with a lot of things in his personal life. Almost one year ago to the day, comments about him falling off surfaced. Of course, CAMP heard them and had this to say about it. "Don’t no artist wanna hear that they fell off. But you got to understand, what’s the definition of falling off. N****s use that term so loosely. Falling off to me is f****d up somewhere under a bridge with no paper, with a box saying: ‘Can I get some food?’ That’s falling off."

On top of that, K CAMP was dealing with a scary vocal chord surgery. Luckily it was not life-threatening. Nonetheless, it was another obstacle that got in the way of him building out his career. These could be reasons why it took almost two years between his newest project, Float 2 London, and Vibe Forever.

Listen To Float 2 London By K CAMP

But, that clearly did not stop K CAMP from pulling through for his fans. Additionally, this project is an independent release. According to The Source, he and his label, Interscope, decided to part ways. K CAMP deserves major kudos for everything he has had to overcome to get to this point. So, be sure to check out his new tape with the links above.

Float 2 London Tracklist:

Intro Chosen One Young & Free Dead Wrong Over & Over Spend That Bag with SleazyWorld Go 305 Love in the Middle with TheARTI$t Last Forever / Honda Accord with Hunxho Shrooms on My A** Chemistry Nobody Perfect Interlude Best Friend with Seddy Hendrinx Lost Soul with Fredo Bang Richard Milli Treat Me Like a God with Vory My Flowers with NoCap Spin the Block

