Kanye West & Khloe Kardashian Hug It Out At Saint's Basketball Game

There appears to be no hard feelings.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been divorced for a couple of years now. Overall, it is pretty clear that a reconciliation will never happen. Although they may be friendly, they probably won't be back together. Besides, Ye is currently in a happy marriage with none other than Bianca Censori. As for Kim, well, she is mostly keeping her relationship status under wraps. At times, she has teased a new man, however, she hasn't actually made anything official. Either way, the fans remain invested.

Despite being divorced, the two are still tied forever thanks to their four children. The second oldest of their children, Saint, is a basketball player. Over the weekend, he had a game in Los Angeles, and Ye was there to watch it take place. Additionally, Khloe Kardashian was also at the game. She attended the match with her daughter True as well as her niece Dream. Needless to say, she was there for Saint who got to show off his skills to his adoring cousins.

Khloe Kardashian x Kanye West

According to Page Six, Kanye and Khloe Kardashian actually shared a hug at one point. Overall, this is certainly a good sign as it means there aren't any hard feelings being harbored right now. Having said that, it doesn't appear as though Kim was in attendance. Had she been, it would have been interesting to see the dynamic between herself and Ye.

Let us know what you think of this development, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

