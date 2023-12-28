Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint West To Disneyland After Kanye West Visited

Kim Kardashian is certainly not one to let Kanye West steal the spotlight when it comes to family Disneyland adventures. In fact, she's making sure the Disneyland fun is evenly spread in the Kardashian-West household. After Kanye West's recent Disneyland adventure with their daughter North and wife Bianca Censori, Kim took her son, Saint West, on a magical trip just a few weeks later. On Wednesday, Kim and Saint enjoyed the wonders of Disney California Adventure Park. TMZ captured their escapade on video.

Moreover, the video footage offers a glimpse into their whirlwind on the Silly Symphony Swings. Showcasing Saint effortlessly holding onto his Yeezy kicks while Kim masterfully manages her phone. This dynamic duo proves they are well-versed in the Disney experience, confidently navigating the rides like seasoned pros. The Kardashian-West family's knack for turning the happiest place on earth even happier is on full display. However, the Kardashian-West Disney chronicles don't conclude with Kim and Saint's enchanting day. Earlier in the month, North was spotted at Disneyland, enjoying quality time with Kanye and his new wife, Bianca Censori. When Kanye isn't busy working on the final touches to his upcoming album Vultures, he makes sure to spend the downtime with his kids.

Kim Kardashian And Saint At Disneyland

Furthermore, the video captured them all, including some of Saint's friends, eagerly waiting in line for the Incredicoaster. However, reports suggest the group decided to step away from the line after about 10 minutes. Leaving fans intrigued about the sudden change. Whether it was due to a ride malfunction, someone falling short of the height requirement, or simply a change of heart.

In the realm of celebrity family fun, the Kardashian-Wests continue to prove that Disneyland is not just a one-time affair. Whether it's Kanye and North or Kim and Saint, the magic of Disney consistently calls. In other news, Kim Kardashian shared holiday family photos on IG which showcased her and the kids dressed to the nines. Although Kanye was not present in the pics, his presence was felt in other ways. North West made sure to rock his Balmain jacket from 2016 Met Gala. They all looked stunning for the holiday photos! Let us know your thoughts on HNHH.

