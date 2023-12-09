Kanye West's "College Dropout" Bear Mascot Designer Gets Sweet Thank You From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was one of the more messy splits we've seen play out in recent years, but somehow, the reality starlet continues to find ways to celebrate her ex and paint him as a hero in the eyes of their four young children. For Halloween this fall, their eldest, North West, paid homage to the Yeezus artist by wearing his famous bear mascot costume while posting TikTok videos dancing along to some of his biggest hits. Besides that, she and her mom also wore costumes of the main characters from Clueless, and Disney classics like The Cheetah Girls and Princess and the Frog were part of the 10-year-old's festivities as well.

Weeks after her daughter brought The College Dropout look out of retirement, Kardashian is thanking the designer, Bobby Naugle, with a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story about how they initially connected. "[He] designed the beat in 2003 and worked on the tours in the early years handling the merch," she told her followers on Friday (December 8). "[Bobby] reached out to me in 2022 because he wanted to gift North some of the original merch that he helped produce; he asked for nothing in return."

Kim Kardashian Expresses Gratitude for Kanye West's Past Collaborators

Since then, Kardashian and Naugle have remained in touch. "After being approached by a few collectors and auction houses regarding other collectables he owned from 2003-2005, which included first-hand sketches and Kanye's original personal pink [Ralph Lauren] polo, Bobby felt it be most appropriate to give them to our kids, again, asking for nothing in return," she further praised the creative. "I would like to publicly thank [him] for his kindness and generosity (it's very rare in this industry), he could have easily made a lot of money from selling off these items instead."

If reminiscing on some of the embattled rapper's iconic looks has you feeling nostalgic, you can curb that by checking out our ranking of the father of four's best songs from his College Dropout album. Read that listicle at the link below, and let us know which of Kanye West's many different eras has been your favourite in the comments.

