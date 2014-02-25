mascot
- MusicKanye West's Ex Reveals Original Sketches For "The College Dropout" Mascot On Album's 20th AnniversaryThese ideas feel like ancient artifacts. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKanye West's "College Dropout" Bear Mascot Designer Gets Sweet Thank You From Kim KardashianThis year for Halloween, Kimye's eldest, North, donned her dad's famous bear suit for one of her Halloween looks.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsConor McGregor Says Miami Heat Mascot Is Doing "Good"The MMA veteran is attempting to mitigate criticism that his viral stunt fail was a step too far.By Ben Mock
- SportsConor McGregor Sends Heat Mascot To The E.R. After Punching Him At Game 4Conor McGregor hospitalized the Heat's mascot after punching him during Game 4.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNerf Unveils New Mascot, Twitter Hilariously ReactsNerf's new mascot has an... interesting design that has Twitter stunned.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAzealia Banks Criticizes Ye's Stem Player, Calls Him A "Deaf Mascot" For Black People To IdolizeBanks has previously called out Kanye West over the money he allegedly owes her.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomKellogg's Called Out By Former MP For Using Monkey As Mascot For Coco PopsFormer UK MP Fiona Onasanya questioned why Kellogg's uses a monkey as the mascot for their brown Coco Pops cereal, but "three white boys" for Rice Krispies.By Lynn S.
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine & Shotti: Never-Before-Seen Photo Surfaces With Mets MascotThe photo was shown during his trial yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Channels Terrifying "Burger King" Mascot To Assert Dominance50 Cent's mind for marketing borders on "evil genius." By Mitch Findlay
- SportsRob Gronkowski Says He Wants Revenge On Jamal Adams For Hurting Patriots MascotGronkowski is standing up for his mascot.By Alexander Cole
- Food"Seinfeld" Actor Jason Alexander Is KFC's New Colonel SandersHe's barely recognizable as the new Colonel. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeToys "R" Us Selling Off Sex Toy Domains & Mascot Geoffrey The GiraffeEverything must go!By David Saric
- LifeMr. Clean Is Now A Black ManThat’s one way to celebrate Black History Month.By hnhh
- BasketballWatch The Toronto Raptors Mascot Impersonate Justin BieberThe Toronto Raptors' mascot did his best impersonation of the Biebz.By Rose Lilah
- SportsClippers Owner Responds To Kanye West's Request To Redesign MascotKanye West asks Steve Ballmer if he can redesign the Clippers' mascot; Ballmer invites him to a game. By Angus Walker
- SportsThe LA Clippers’ New Mascot Is A CondorLos Angeles Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer was there to hype the crowd up.By hnhh
- SongsMascotSean Brown unleashes a new track "Mascot."By Rose Lilah