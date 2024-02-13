Kanye West's Ex Reveals Original Sketches For "The College Dropout" Mascot On Album's 20th Anniversary

Kanye West is stirring up controversy nowadays, especially over the past year. While he has always been an outspoken individual for or better or worse, we cannot deny his creative vision. But right now, some are having a hard time separating the music from the person. Just ask "the internet's busiest music nerd" Anthony Fantano. However, before we really got to see the slow downward mental spiral of Ye, many people saw him as a hard-working rapper/producer. From 2003-2004, the Georgia-born talent was working on creating his debut The College Dropout. That means the project is now 20 years old, as well as its creative ideas.

To help remember this incredible record, Kanye's ex, Alexis Phifer, shared some drawings of the famous bear mascot, according to HipHopDX. The first of the school-themed trio celebrated its 20th anniversary on Saturday, February 10. If you look at the artwork on The College Dropout, Late Registration, and Graduation, you will notice the mammal in some shape or form. Phifer shared that the inspiration for the bear comes from the luxury clothing brand Ralph Lauren.

Read More: Ice Spice Accused Of Satanic Hand Signals At The Super Bowl By Conspiracy Theorists

Hard To Believe The College Dropout & Its Sketches Are 20

Phifer wrote a long paragraph explaining how this all came to fruition and how she still has them to this day. "With the record label asking him for the ideas he had in mind, Kanye started to sketch out his vision that evening at my house. First, he started with the heads, then the body, then the belt. After he was done and pleased with what he had, he faxed the sketches the next day to the record label." She continues, "After faxing his final idea, he was about to throw the sketches away! That’s when I asked if I could keep the artwork instead." Even though they split in 2008, she still shows Kanye and the LP its respect. "[It] is a hip hop classic. It was the beginning of what would mark one of the most influential rapper’s life and legacy."

What are your thoughts on the original sketches for Kanye West's The College Dropout bear mascot? Is this his greatest album still, why or why not? Do you still go back to it, and if so what tracks? Is this the most iconic artwork for any hip-hop album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Have Fans Clamoring For Them To Perform At Next Year's Super Bowl

[Via]