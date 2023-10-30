album anniversary
- MusicKanye West's Ex Reveals Original Sketches For "The College Dropout" Mascot On Album's 20th AnniversaryThese ideas feel like ancient artifacts. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDrake "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" 9th Anniversary: Revisit The Classic "Know Yourself"" I WAS RUNNIN' THROUGH THE 6 WITH MY WOES!" By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJazmine Sullivan & Anderson Paak Crafted Magic On "Price Tags" Three Years Ago: Stream"Heaux Tales" released on January 8, 2021, and this is one of a couple of smooth, lush, and charismatic collabs off it with great chemistry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBeyonce Officially Releases "BEYONCÉ" Cut "Grown Woman To Streaming 10 Years LaterThe uplifting and confident song gets its proper love. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKid Cudi, Skepta, & Pop Smoke Effortlessly Blended Psychedelic Trap And Drill On "Show Out"Cudi's "Man On the Moon III: The Chosen" turns three today. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLudacris' "Word Of Mouf" Turns 22Explore Ludacris's "Word of Mouf," a groundbreaking album that blended humor and lyricism to redefine early 2000s hip hop.By Axl Banks
- MusicClipse's "Hell Hath No Fury" Turns 17Explore Clipse's influential "Hell Hath No Fury," an album that redefined hip hop with its stark realism and unique sound.By Axl Banks
- MusicMary J. Blige's "My Life" Turns 29Explore the enduring impact of Mary J. Blige's "My Life," an album that reshaped R&B with its authentic narrative.By Axl Banks
- MusicQueen Latifah's "All Hail The Queen" Turns 34Explore Queen Latifah's iconic debut All Hail the Queen, a pivotal album that reshaped hip hop's narrative.By Axl Banks
- MusicThe Pharcyde's "Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde" Turns 31Explore the enduring legacy of The Pharcyde's Bizarre Ride II, a seminal album in alternative hip hop history.By Axl Banks
- MusicCraig Mack's "Project: Funk Da World" Turns 29Craig Mack’s debut album is an ambitious hybrid of Hip Hop and funk music.By Demi Phillips
- MusicDe La Soul's "Buhloone Mindstate" Turns 30Exploring De La Soul's "Buhloone Mindstate": a deep dive into its enduring legacy, innovative sound, and cultural impact.By Rain Adams
- MusicTrick Daddy's "www.thug.com" Album Turns 25The Gangsta rap icon was still getting into his groove by his sophomore project. By Demi Phillips
- MusicDJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's "Code Red" Turns 30"Code Red" marked the end of an era for DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.By Watson George
- MusicOl' Dirty Bastard's "N***a Please" Turns 24An underrated album in the rap legend’s discography.By Demi Phillips
- MusicShyne's Self-Titled Bad Boy Records Debut Album Turns 23The rapper turned politician has had one hell of a life since his debut album dropped in 2000.By Demi Phillips