Kid Cudi Penned His Greatest Hit Song In "Day 'n' Nite" Thanks To His Late Uncle

Even though Kid Cudi learned a lot from Kanye West, the success of "Day 'n' Nite" is still astounding considering it's his first single.

Kid Cudi's Man On the Moon: The End of Day, as many of you know, centers around the visionary's dreams of becoming a success. It's also widely recognized as being a sad, reflective, and brooding listening experience. "Day 'n' Nite," the hit lead single for the project, focuses on creating said atmosphere with themes of loneliness and addiction.

However, there's maybe something that not everyone knows about this defining track for Kid Cudi. In a past interview with Complex, the Cleveland, Ohio native revealed that it has to do with his falling out with an uncle.

"We were actually beefing because he forced me out the house when I didn’t have another situation set up, so I was bitter. I never apologized for it, and that kills me," he admitted at the time. However, it wasn't just that argument.

"[He] passed in 2006," Cudi added. So, he used this as motivation for himself to strike gold, but to also show respect to the man that helped forge his path in music. "That’s why I wrote 'Day 'n’ Nite.' If he wasn’t there to let me stay with him those first few months, there would be no Kid Cudi. It f*cked me up watching him go, but it was like, 'I have to fulfill this destiny now for sure.' Things were moving but they weren’t solidified yet. I had 'Day ’n’ Nite,' we were just getting started, and I was like, 'This sh*t has got to pop off.' I wasn’t taking no for an answer."

Of course, the rest the say is history and he's still one of the biggest hip-hop figures ever.

Kid Cudi "Day 'n' Nite"

Quotable Lyrics:

'Cause day and night
The lonely stoner seems to free his mind at night
He's all alone through the day and night
The lonely loner seems to free his mind at night, at, at, at night

