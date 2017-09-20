man on the moon: the end of day
- MusicKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon: The End Of Day" Turns 14"Man On The Moon: The End Of Day" was truly groundbreaking at the time of its release. By Wyatt Westlake
- StreetwearKid Cudi Enters Street Fashion With NIGO-Designed Members Of The RageThe street fashion line had its first drop today.By Marc Griffin
- TVKid Cudi Shares First Look At Netflix Series & Album "Entergalactic"On the 12-year anniversary of "Man on the Moon: The End of Day," Kid Cudi preps fans for another interstellar adventure with new teaser for "Entergalactic." By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Albums, RankedRetracing the full-length highs and lows of Scott Mescudi’s collection.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentTop 30 Best Kid Cudi SongsThe best of the best from music’s most beloved martian, Kid Cudi.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon: The End Of Day" Influenced A GenerationTracing the legacy and impact of Cudi's debut studio albumBy Luke Hinz
- Original ContentKid Cudi Vs. Wale: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Two rappers who will be forever linked battle it out, eight years after their debuts.By Matt F
- MusicKYLE Covers Kid Cudi's "Pursuit Of Happiness"KYLE tackles a Kid Cudi classic on "Karaoke Royale."By Aron A.