Kid Cudi Successfully Transported Us Into His Sprawling Mind On "Man On the Moon: The End of Day"

Kid Cudi's classic debut "Man On the Moon: The End of Day" dropped 16 years ago to the day. It propelled him to star status in a hurry.

Kid Cudi didn't know it back on September 15, 2009, but he would go on to influence and save a lot of people's lives with one album. Man On the Moon: The End of Day is that LP and is one the defining works that would help transition hip-hop into the next decade. It's also extremely transformative, successfully blending other genres into the mix.

Elements of rock, indie, psychedelic, were perfect complements to the dreamy and also nightmarish sounds. As we said earlier, it was a hit with many fans, particularly those who were enduring similar things as Cudi was. The openness and relatability were key factors allowing for this album to steadily flourish after its release.

It would spend over 110 weeks on the Hot 200, charting (and debut) as high as number four, and receive plenty of RIAA certifications. In fact, just last September, Kid Cudi's biggest hit from it, "Day 'n' Nite," became a diamond record. Moreover, as of December 2022, the project is four times platinum.

All these years later, songs and their inventive instrumentals still hit differently, which is no surprise. This album would set up Cudi for life and really launch him to new heights. He was no longer just a kid trying to find his way in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kid Cudi Man On the Moon: The End of Day

Man On the Moon: The End of Day Tracklist:

  1. In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem)
  2. Soundtrack 2 My Life
  3. Simple As...
  4. Solo Dolo (Nightmare)
  5. Heart of a Lion (Kid Cudi Theme Music)
  6. My World (feat. Billy Craven)
  7. Day 'n' Nite
  8. Sky Might Fall
  9. Enter Galactic (Love Connection, Pt. I)
  10. Alive (Nightmare) [feat. Ratatat]
  11. Cudi Zone
  12. Make Her Say (feat. Kanye West & Common)
  13. Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) [feat. MGMT & Ratatat]
  14. Hyyerr (feat. Chip tha Ripper)
  15. Up Up & Away

