Kid Cudi didn't know it back on September 15, 2009, but he would go on to influence and save a lot of people's lives with one album. Man On the Moon: The End of Day is that LP and is one the defining works that would help transition hip-hop into the next decade. It's also extremely transformative, successfully blending other genres into the mix.
Elements of rock, indie, psychedelic, were perfect complements to the dreamy and also nightmarish sounds. As we said earlier, it was a hit with many fans, particularly those who were enduring similar things as Cudi was. The openness and relatability were key factors allowing for this album to steadily flourish after its release.
It would spend over 110 weeks on the Hot 200, charting (and debut) as high as number four, and receive plenty of RIAA certifications. In fact, just last September, Kid Cudi's biggest hit from it, "Day 'n' Nite," became a diamond record. Moreover, as of December 2022, the project is four times platinum.
All these years later, songs and their inventive instrumentals still hit differently, which is no surprise. This album would set up Cudi for life and really launch him to new heights. He was no longer just a kid trying to find his way in Cleveland, Ohio.
Read More: The 10 Greatest Air Jordan 5s Ever Released
Kid Cudi Man On the Moon: The End of Day
Man On the Moon: The End of Day Tracklist:
- In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem)
- Soundtrack 2 My Life
- Simple As...
- Solo Dolo (Nightmare)
- Heart of a Lion (Kid Cudi Theme Music)
- My World (feat. Billy Craven)
- Day 'n' Nite
- Sky Might Fall
- Enter Galactic (Love Connection, Pt. I)
- Alive (Nightmare) [feat. Ratatat]
- Cudi Zone
- Make Her Say (feat. Kanye West & Common)
- Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) [feat. MGMT & Ratatat]
- Hyyerr (feat. Chip tha Ripper)
- Up Up & Away