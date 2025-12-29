Hip-hop was the trending topic in the news throughout the summer of 2024. The battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar was the biggest beef the genre had ever seen. All eyes, even including the national media, were on the two heavyweights. It truly felt like a summer blockbuster in every way.

However, many fans of rap have argued that the musical output and state of the culture have been affected in a negative way. Jim Jones, who's witnessed his fair share of culture shifts since stepping into the game in the late 1990s, has that view since the battle concluded, too.

In an honest debate with Conway the Machine on his latest episode of Artist 2 Artist, the Diplomat alum argued that Drake and Lamar's respective absences are why there's this perceived "dry spell" right now. He states that their music is what has carried the genre for a decade and without them, it feels empty.

This and Jones' following comments have fans angry and a bit confused. Capo also believes that while Kendrick is an outstanding talent, he doesn't provide "the vibe" that Drake can.

He argues that we need more music like that as Jones says more rappers are "outside" than battling each other.

Jim Jones 50 Cent Beef

Folks in the comments section of joebuddenclips' repost strongly disagree with his take. "Omg this narrative annoys me. Drake dropped way more music in 2025 than Kendrick did… if it’s not hitting it’s cuz U don’t like it!!! Ask him why he’s dropping MID???"

Another X user responds, "Yall claim this and that when it comes to Drake. If hes such a vibe, how come you guys don't stream his current music like you stream his older music? You cant say hes a vibe if you dnt fk w his current music."

What's sort of ironic about all of this though is that Jones is kind of caught up in his own rap beef right now. Him and his Let's Rap About It podcast co-hosts, Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East, dropped a combined freestyle called "Squatter's Rights" made for 50 Cent.

However, it's Fab's bars that have been the talk of the town as him and Fif had exchanged words directly at one another.