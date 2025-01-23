Jim Jones Reveals Why He Approves Of Drake Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

BY Caroline Fisher 1328 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Jim Jones performs during VIP Night at Invest Fest 2023 at Guardian Works on August 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Jim Jones is coming to Drake's defense.

Earlier this month, Drake officially filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." In it, he accuses the company of knowingly spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he's an alleged pedophile by promoting the song. Countless fans and peers have weighed in on the suit since it was filed. Most recently, Jim Jones discussed it during an appearance on the Broke N’ Frontin Podcast.

While many have been critical of Drake's decision to take legal action against UMG, Jones encouraged them to embrace it. “Man, how many n***as in the hood you know got lawsuits?” he began. “He’s in a different realm, n***a, that’s his hood.” He continued, arguing that this situation is much larger than a rap beef. "You think about a bag or you think about a rap beef that’s imaginary to the people,” he explained, “These n***as are playing on the highest level of f*cking entertainment. A billion-dollar game. Now if he could catch a billion-dollar gain in the midst of a rap beef, are you sh*ttin’ me? Are you kidding me?”

Read More: Jim Jones Says His Label Pushed Back Cam’ron Diss Track Release

Jim Jones Says Drake Is Getting The "Biggest Bag"

Jones went on to defend Drake's reputation, shutting down any claims that he's a snitch. “Bro, he’s not snitching on nobody,” he insisted. “He’s catching a lawsuit… Let’s just get this together. He’s not in a court of law suing Kendrick Lamar, which everybody seems to think this lawsuit is about. He sued UMG, the biggest company that has the biggest bag, n***a [...] You think I ain’t gonna sue Amazon if I get a chance to? We suing everybody, n***a. Any one of them companies I get a chance to play at that level to sue for billions, I’m going for it, n***a. Are you crazy?"

Jones' remarks arrived just before UMG requested more time to respond to Drake's suit. “We request this extension," the request begins, per AllHipHop. "Because the wildfires in Los Angeles have greatly impacted Defendant’s executive and legal teams. An extension from the Court would enable sufficient time to respond."

Read More: Jim Jones Fuels Cam’ron Feud With Explosive NYC Performance

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
Jim Jones Hosts Annual Turkey Giveaway Music Jim Jones Explains Why Drake's UMG Legal Battle Is A "Power Move" 1.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542
NBA: Awards Show Music Joe Budden Suggests Lucian Grainge Could End Drake Amid UMG Lawsuit 4.1K