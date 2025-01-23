Jim Jones Reveals Why He Approves Of Drake Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Earlier this month, Drake officially filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." In it, he accuses the company of knowingly spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he's an alleged pedophile by promoting the song. Countless fans and peers have weighed in on the suit since it was filed. Most recently, Jim Jones discussed it during an appearance on the Broke N’ Frontin Podcast.

While many have been critical of Drake's decision to take legal action against UMG, Jones encouraged them to embrace it. “Man, how many n***as in the hood you know got lawsuits?” he began. “He’s in a different realm, n***a, that’s his hood.” He continued, arguing that this situation is much larger than a rap beef. "You think about a bag or you think about a rap beef that’s imaginary to the people,” he explained, “These n***as are playing on the highest level of f*cking entertainment. A billion-dollar game. Now if he could catch a billion-dollar gain in the midst of a rap beef, are you sh*ttin’ me? Are you kidding me?”

Jim Jones Says Drake Is Getting The "Biggest Bag"

Jones went on to defend Drake's reputation, shutting down any claims that he's a snitch. “Bro, he’s not snitching on nobody,” he insisted. “He’s catching a lawsuit… Let’s just get this together. He’s not in a court of law suing Kendrick Lamar, which everybody seems to think this lawsuit is about. He sued UMG, the biggest company that has the biggest bag, n***a [...] You think I ain’t gonna sue Amazon if I get a chance to? We suing everybody, n***a. Any one of them companies I get a chance to play at that level to sue for billions, I’m going for it, n***a. Are you crazy?"