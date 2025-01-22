Jim Jones Fuels Cam’ron Feud With Explosive NYC Performance

Jim Jones and Cam'ron's beef continues.

Jim Jones and Cam'ron have traded various jabs this month, and it looks like their feud isn't slowing down anytime soon. In December, 50 Cent joined Cam for a conversation on his YouTube show Talk With Flee. At the time, they reflected on Fif bringing Jim Jones and Juelz Santana out at a show in 2007. Cam admitted that this didn't sit right with him, calling the move "devious."

From there, Jones appeared on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast, where he came to his own defense. “Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard? Both of them," he said in part. "Pause, though. Get off my d*ck!" The back and forth certainly didn't stop there, however. Cam'ron proceeded to go off on Jones during an episode of his talk show It Is What It Is.

Jim Jones Performs "This Sh!t Still In Harlem" Remix At Cash Cobain Show

He called Jones a "fan," insisting that they didn't grow up together in Harlem. "You were fanned out and begged n****s to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes," he said. "That's how you got in." He went on, claiming that Mase decided to help Jones because they thought he was a "nice guy." Jones wasted no time and teased a new diss track directed Cam'ron shortly after. He even shared footage of him performing it in front of a mural honoring their late friend and Cam's cousin, Derek “Bloodshed” Armstead.

All of this has sparked a debate among fans about which performer is in the right. While this is up in the air, Jones joined Cash Cobain onstage during his show in New York City recently. He reaffirmed his Harlem roots with a performance of his "This Sh!t Still In Harlem" remix. "It's Dipset for life," he also told the crowd.

