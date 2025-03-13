Jim Jones Shuts Down The Possibility Of Fixing His Relationship With Cam’ron

BY Cole Blake 458 Views
Camron In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 22: Jim Jones (L) and Cam'ron backstage at Irving Plaza on December 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jim Jones and Cam'ron have been trading numerous shots on social media in recent weeks.

Jim Jones says it's unlikely he'll be making amends with his Dipset partner, Cam'ron, anytime soon. He discussed their relationship during a recent interview with Ebro Darden on his Rap Life Radio show for Apple Music. The discussion comes as Jones and Cam'ron have been sending numerous shots at one another online in recent weeks.

“I don’t want people to think I’m going back and forth, I’m just telling my truth. In terms of me telling my truth, people feel they need to have a rebuttal…let them do it,” Jim Jones explained. “People know this is not a battle at all.” As for whether they're still brothers at the end of the day, Jones added: “Nah, it’s definitely no brotherhood. The brotherhood been over damn near since [The Diplomats]. That was where the brotherhood was at.” He also suggested that a reconciliation is unlikely. “Not right now. Not something I could foresee, but who knows,” Jones said. “Right now it’s about me. I ain’t got time to focus on nothing else and no one else.”

Why Are Jim Jones & Cam'ron Beefing?

The latest drama between Cam'ron and Jim Jones began after Cam welcomed 50 Cent on his show, Talk With Flee. Together, they discussed Jones, which he later took issue with while speaking with Justin Laboy. “Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo," he said. "I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard?" On the following episode of It Is What It Is, Cam went off on Jones, accusing him of not actually being from Harlem and being unimportant to Dipset's success. In the time since, Jones has put out a diss track going after Cam.

In other news, Jim Jones dropped his eighth solo studio album, At The Church Steps, last month. The project features collaborations with Fivio Foreign, Dave East, Conway the Machine, and more.

