Rap Life Radio
- MusicBenny The Butcher & Ebro Darden Talk "EVERYBODY CAN'T GO" On "Rap Life Radio": 5 TakeawaysBuffalo icon Benny The Butcher is back with his Def Jam debut, and he talks signing to Def Jam through Snoop Dogg, the meaning behind the title of his album, and dropping another project this year.By Erika Marie
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Doesn't Take Rap Beefs SeriouslyHe says "they can't really rap better than me" and believes there are "probably five guys" who measure up to his skills.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & Black Thought May Release Joint Album In The FutureThe Detroit emcee revealed that they were working on a collaborative project "at one point," but busy schedules got the best of them.By Erika Marie