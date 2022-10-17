He has credited this album as his best yet and to help continue the hype surrounding $oul $old $eparately, Freddie Gibbs caught up with Ebro Darden. Aside from his lyrical skills, Gibbs is known for his tensions with his peers, and while things have boiled over on social media, he claims he doesn’t take his beefs too seriously.

Gibbs appeared on Rap Life Radio for Apple Music 1 and opened up about his verbal run-ins and how he is able to separate street life from his music career.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for SKYY Vodka)

“I’m one to leave the street stuff in the streets and let the music play out how it’s going to play out. That’s why I don’t really care about really saying nobody name on my records and stuff like that,” said Gibbs. “I don’t need to humiliate nobody to build up controversy [or] to be one of the best. I feel like some people need that.”

“If you in the Rap game and you need an enemy, hit up Freddie Gibbs, you know what I’m saying? I’m the perfect enemy for you because I’m not going to back down from you,” he continued. Gibbs takes pleasure in these interactions. “You say something, I’m going to say something back. And I think a lot of people know that. I feel like a lot of these people, they team be like, ‘Yo, go at Freddie Gibbs. Nudge him, see what he going to say.'”

They asked if the issues with him and Benny The Butcher could be fixed, Gibbs stupid 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QValXBBCDj — T (@iTJD) October 12, 2022

Gibbs is “all about the comedy end of it” because, according to him, “They can’t really rap better than me.” He also stated that there are “probably only five guys walking the planet earth that rap as good as me,” so the least of Gibbs’s concerns is a Rap battle.

Watch his interview with Darden on Rap Life Radio below.