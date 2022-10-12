DJ Akademiks responded to Freddie Gibbs’ recent accusation about having blackballed him by calling out the $oul $old $eparately artist for having gotten his “ass beat twice.” Gibbs’ fifth solo album was released on September 30.

When accusing Akademiks of blackballing, Gibbs’ had been responding to a claim made by Akademiks, in which he accused Ebro of doing the same.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for SKYY Vodka)

“@Akademiks said @oldmanebro blackballin rappers when he been trying to take me out the game for 2 years lol,” Gibbs tweeted.

“Ya sales cut in half since u been tryna get at Big Ak,” Akademiks wrote in response to Gibbs’ tweet. “Also u got ur a** beat twice …. n***a u gotta rethink life. You Flopped and got Flipped by Jim Jones and Benny the Butcher. Pick up a stick n***a.” 

Akademiks added: “You Flopped cuz you got stomped out by your opp in a BBQ spot and was suppose to be gangsta.. that sh*t aint gotta do wit me fool. U gotta learn to spin a block. ya opps up 100 on u.” 

Akademiks was referencing the reports that Gibbs was jumped by members of Benny The Butcher’s crew at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Buffalo back in May. The two former collaborators have been trading shots in the months since.

Check out Akademiks’ response to Freddie Gibbs below

[Via]