Ebro finally responded after Akademiks accused him of blackballing DaBaby, among other artists in the genre.

LONG BEACH, CA – NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Akademiks charged at industry executives in the past week in the wake of his comments towards hip-hop’s pioneers. Ak said Ebro was gatekeeping at Apple Music. As a result, Ak claimed Ebro prevents some of the most notable figures in rap from getting playlist placements.

“Da Baby’s last project in 2020, Blame it on Baby, sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K,” DJ Akademiks tweeted on Wednesday. “Now yall understand my Ebro convo… DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them… UR DONE.”

I told u Ebro and Apple Music blackballed him. https://t.co/y8DczklEsp — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

Da Baby last project in 2020 'Blame it on Baby' sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo…. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

In response to Akademiks’s comments, Ebro noted that Apple Music isn’t the only platform. He also called out the inconsistent argument that radio, DJs and platforms are to blame when an artist loses their momentum.

“Funny shit when artists get hot it is always how they built this themselves and the fans. When shit slows down it is radio, DJs, platforms, and the label. #BlameEbro is back for a whole new generation,” Ebro responded.

When shit slows down it is radio, DJs, platforms and the label. #BlameEbro A is back for a whole new generation https://t.co/tnLtayTiCO — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

Ebro added that DaBaby should be able to get a few looks from Spotify, a platform that hosts Ak’s Off The Record podcast.

“Apple Music is not the only platform,” he continued. “Based on this dummy’s logic, Da Baby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it?”

Based on this dummy’s logic, Da Baby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it? — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

Finally, Ebro pointed out that Hot 97 allowed DaBaby to perform at Summer Jam, despite the controversy. Then, he added that he’s catching heat from the same people who’ve accused him of being irrelevant.

“Im confused… Im old and irrelevant. No one listens to my shows. But why am I always being brought up by people who are “more powerful” and “doing more for the culture” as the reason things don’t perform? Somebody lying!!

Somebody lying!! — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

Still, Akademiks pushed back against Ebro. “If you weren’t the Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B for Apple nobody would mention u breh… It aint like n***as is reacting to u for shit u say or ur radio show. U just dont like that now ppl can c beyond the veil of these playlists esp at apple.. & u the n***a responsible for it,” he added.

If you weren't the Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B for Apple nobody would mention u breh… It aint like niggas is reacting to u for shit u say or ur radio show. U just dont like that now ppl can c beyond the veil of these playlists esp at apple.. & u the nigga responsible for it. https://t.co/y2ao4Fxqjg — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 29, 2022

“I gotta loud this issue up now.. it aint bout one artist… I remember when ppl use to say .. man its only 69 we dont like him anyway.. . then it was oh… its only Tory.. we dont fw him either.. now its YB, etc and the list keep getting longer. Stop the Blackballing,” he added, clarifying that he isn’t loyal to any one artist.

I gotta loud this issue up now.. it aint bout one artist… I remember when ppl use to say .. man its only 69 we dont like him anyway.. . then it was oh… its only Tory.. we dont fw him either.. now its YB, etc and the list keep getting longer. Stop the Blackballing. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 29, 2022

I aint riding for no artist in particular either its principle… It can happen to anyone… we've seen it before. gotta say something before it happens to ur fav — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 29, 2022

The playlist everyone wants to be in is called #RapLife …. Clearly it is the most legitimate, has bonafide hits & the new shit mixed.



Shouts to our @AppleMusic team for developing something that is clearly meaningful… — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

A playlist doesn’t decide what is hot.



What YOU the consumer skip passed within a playlist and what you play all the way thru decides what is hot.



Literally ANY artist can put their music on ANY platform. Their fans can listen at their leisure. That behavior tells the truth. — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

A radio station can play a song 100X a day, doesn’t mean people will buy an album or a concert ticket, or even stream that song.



A song can be 1st in a playlist, doesn’t mean the audience won’t skip it.



The platforms see what you play and what you skip.



Stop lying to urself — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

Stop what?

I don’t get to do anything or make any call by myself. There are so many people on my team and meetings AND DATA that makes calls.



The truth is much more boring. But ya’ll keep making excuses https://t.co/0Vqfkfzhto — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

Da Baby was at Summer Jam and his last singles were playlisted heavy https://t.co/8BD031BhvB — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

I hope so, been doing this a long time.



Been waiting for someone to step up and be able to manage corporate meetings, talent and a team, while also making content and hosting.



Shits exhausting https://t.co/IhlarZcUQI — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

If you have that much of a real fanbase, they won’t just leave comments on your IG or Youtube vid, they will actually go stream your music, which DATA can show and your song will be given more real estate on a platform. — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022