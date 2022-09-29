DJ Akademiks has made headlines all month long for offending nearly every generation of Hip Hop. After getting blasted by the likes of LL Cool J, Russell Simmons and Michael Rappaport for claiming that pioneers of the genre were “dusty” and bad with money, the Youtuber stopped by the Power 105.1’s the Breakfast Club to clarify his statements while issuing the vets an apology.

He even atoned for his remarks against Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae after being called out by her mom, Toya Wright, and “Uncle” T.I. for seemingly referring to her as a b****. “If she’s taking it in that sense offensively, I do apologize,” Ak stated. Despite his apology tour, the 31-year old media personality is still standing on his remarks about Hot 97 host Ebro. Last week, Akademiks called the radio host out for trying to “politic me out the game” while accusing the morning show host of blackballing certain artists.

On Wednesday (September 28), Ak doubled down on his claims, suggesting that Ebro blackballed DaBaby and is “using Apple Music as a weapon for ur personal issues.” “Da Baby last project in 2020 ‘Blame it on Baby’ sold 124K first week,” the Off The Record podcast host tweeted. “His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE”

Da Baby last project in 2020 'Blame it on Baby' sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo…. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

I told u Ebro and Apple Music blackballed him. https://t.co/y8DczklEsp — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

While Ebro has yet to address DaBaby claims, he did call out Akadmiks for his “dusty” comments earlier this week, tweeting, “You’re drunk. I told people I had jobs for you. You’d rather be drunk and disrespectful to women and align with scumbags. Do you boo boo!”

