ebro in the morning
- MusicCommon Praises Andre 3000 & Nas' Lyrics: "Those Words Will Last"Common wishes that he had come up with some of Andre 3000 and Nas' bars.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureEbro Speaks On Drake Never Talking About Social IssuesEbro isn't enjoying how Drake's conducting himself recently.By Jake Lyda
- MusicJim Jones Wants A Hitmaka & Hit-Boy VerzuzJones & Hitmaka stopped by Ebro In The Morning to discuss their new album, "Back In My Prime," and unknowingly started a fiery debate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEbro & Peter Rosenberg Debate 2Pac & Snoop's "2 Of Americaz Most Wanted"Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg recently debated the top 50 songs in hip-hop history.By Cole Blake
- MusicPeter Rosenberg Apologizes To Kelly Rowland For Beyoncé QuestionsThe radio host is regretting his line of questioning after suggesting that Kelly came in second to Beyoncé.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Doesn't Want To Be Compared To BeyoncéThe singer loves her BFF, adding that both she and Bey are lights, and they are able to shine in their own ways.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Lost $100 Million Over Infamous Rolling Loud PerformanceThere was a lot going on that night, as Tory Lanez joined him on stage & his comments about the LGBTQIA+ community caused chaos.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAshanti Believes Irv Gotti Is "Bitter" & Calls His Comments "Really Negative"Ebro wanted to know why she wasn't in the Murder Inc doc and Ashanti suggested she needed to protect herself.By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Akademiks Accuses Ebro Of Blackballing DaBaby The Youtuber reignited his beef with the Hot 97 host. By Lamar Banks
- MusicDJ Drama Reveals Whether He'd Do A Verzuz With DJ KhaledAlthough Khaled says he won't be doing a Verzuz, Drama has other plans. By hnhh
- MusicDJ Premier Recalls Working In The Studio With Kendrick Lamar, Giving Him 10 BeatsWe can't wait to hear what Kendrick does to a Premier production.By Erika Marie
- MusicIndia Arie Unleashes On Jack Harlow For Making "Black Music" But Not Knowing Brandy's VocalsHarlow listened to a Brandy song but thought it was Aaliyah, and after receiving hints he asked, "Who's Ray J's sister?" India Arie was irate.By Erika Marie
- MusicPusha T Speaks On Kanye West's Comments About Regretting Signing Big SeanThe "It's Almost Dry" rapper knows that "Ye gon' say what he gon' say."By Erika Marie
- MusicLatto Explains Why She Would Never Choose Sides Between Nicki Minaj & Cardi BWhile speaking about fearing "stan culture," Latto showed love to both of her fellow rappers.By Erika Marie
- MusicFrench Montana Thinks It's Harder To Make It In Rap Than The NBAIn a recent interview, he detailed why becoming a successful rapper has worse odds than making it into the league.By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow Says Snoop Dogg Will Narrate Final Album Titled "Before 30"He didn't share when we could expect the project, but he says it will feature 10 songs.By Erika Marie
- BeefA$AP Ferg Says A$AP Mob Drama Is Real: "It Was Something Super Petty"A$AP Ferg is releasing a new song next week about the A$AP Mob controversy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicConway Speaks On How "Music Definitely Saved" Him From Street LifeThe rapper talked about how his friends built studios for people to come in and work on music instead of turning to the streets.By Erika Marie
- CrimeHot 97's "Ebro In The Morning" Issue Apology After Paddy Dukes' FiringEbro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg address the firing of Paddy Duke. By Aron A.