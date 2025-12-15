Laura Stylez Claims Roaches & Homeless People Caused Recording Issues At "Ebro In The Morning"

The cancelation of Ebro In The Morning has been sending shockwaves throughout the hip-hop world the last couple of days. It's been disappointing and surprising news for some, but for the hosts, they saw the writing on the wall. In the days following their last show on Friday, December 12, Ebro and now Laura have given listeners crumbs to chew on as to what could have led to their demise.

For example, the latter did so by claiming that the working conditions were less than desirable. Per Complex, a social media user reacted to the headline while saying that the crew had been doing the show virtually for the last five years and "mailing it in."

Laura Stylez got in the person's comments section calling cap on the trio not giving it their all. At the same time, she explained at least one reason why they weren't at the station as much. "... We just didn't want to go into a studio with roaches and homeless people sleeping in the hallways."

While she does say this, there is an interesting statistic that counters Laura's points to a degree. Per New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, there have been no reported complaints or violations at Hot 97’s building.

Why Did Ebro In The Morning Get Canceled?

But it's worth noting there is a transitional housing shelter. The Bowery Residents' Committee's Jack Ryan Residence is a block away from the studio.

Still though, it's another interesting quote to remember as this story continues to develop.

It may be a bit though before we find out what actually caused Ebro In The Morning to be axed. Ebro has a theory that his progressive views and greedy ownership are to blame. "You look around at all the major media outlets, all of them, they all got to fold up 'cause they all trying to renew their deals and their licenses. We'll get into more specifics another time... Bro's a casino owner. You know those three licenses that they got here in New York City for the casinos? The guy that owns this sh*t owns one of the casino's licenses. He got to raise half a billion dollars.