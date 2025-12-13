Latto Flaunts 21 Savage Relationship With "British" Bar On Their New Collab

21 Savage just dropped his new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?, and a few bars on there drove fans to a lot of discussion. But beyond rap beef and Atlanta drama, the Latto collab "POP IT" also made a lot of people turn heads due to their long-rumored (and possibly confirmed) romance.

The reason why fans made a big deal out of this new song is because of her lyrics on the cut. "F***ing on this British man / Crib look like the Buckingham," the Atlanta femcee rapped. Seems easy enough, right? Following years of speculation, referencing a British man on a song with someone born in the United Kingdom seems like a surefire message.

Still, we can't help but keep a grain of salt on the side. After all, they could just be playing in folks' faces over these rumors and driving more engagement with these little hints. But considering that Latto called 21 Savage her "husband" during a TMZ street interview, maybe we're playing too much 4D chess. Or maybe they are... Jokes aside, they certainly achieved their goal, whatever it was.

Where Is 21 Savage From?

However, there is one person who thinks much less of 21 Savage's British origins. After he dissed Tekashi 6ix9ine in his Perspektives With Bank interview, the New York provocateur clapped back with a comical skit. In it, he played the King of England denying Savage travel to Atlanta. For those unaware, he was born in the United Kingdom and moved to Atlanta as a seven-year-old.

Of course, we doubt that 21 Savage will respond to 6ix9ine anytime in the future, save for another casual stray like the one in the Bank interview. Still, it's ironic to have 21's background pop up this week under wildly different contexts.

But 6ix9ine's also addressed Latto and 21 Savage's relationship. During an interview with DJ Vlad in which he played "F**k, Marry, Kill" with her, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ice Spice as the options, he chose to marry her in order to spite the Slaughter Gang CEO.

"I'm definitely marrying Latto. I'ma marry Latto so she could give a green card to her husband," Tekashi remarked. If what she said about her "man" is true, he might be late to the party.