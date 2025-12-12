21 Savage "What Happened To The Streets?" Full Credits: Every Producer & Feature

NBA: 72nd NBA All-Star Game
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
21 Savage's "What Happened To The Streets?" is here and we are taking a look at all of the extra hands that contributed to this LP.

The mainstream trap space hasn't had the strongest year for albums or singles. Thankfully, 21 Savage swooped in at the last minute to build some momentum for the subgenre going into 2026. At midnight, he came through with WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? which is now his fourth studio LP.

He announced it this past weekend at the Art Basel in Miami with an art piece. A couple of days later, 21 Savage revealed a quick turnaround for it, promising it would be out this Friday. Many have been excited throughout this week, and it was for good reason.

Who Is Featured On 21 Savage's What Happened To The Streets?

More times than not, 21 Savage pairs a strong feature list with some of the best beat smiths in the game. That's no different on WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? The full, detailed tracklist can be found below, but it's worth pointing out a few key players here.

Some of the masters of creating dark and murderous atmospheres are peppered nicely throughout the 14-song set. Metro Boomin headlines that but Southside, Wheezy, Zaytoven, the always-improving COUPE, and OZ are here too.

As for the features, everyone's going to gravitate towards the Drake cut, "MR RECOUP." We can't fault them for it either, though—the track slaps. But Latto, GloRilla, and Young Nudy and the rest of vocal costars bring a lot of energy alongside 21's cold bars and delivery.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? Tracklist & Credits:

  1. WHERE YOU FROM Prod. by Southside, Wheezy & Juke Wong
  2. HA Prod. by Zaytoven
  3. STEPBROTHERS (feat. Young Nudy) Prod. by Coupe
  4. CUP FULL Prod. by Taurus, DJ Cash and Serraonthebeat
  5. POP IT (feat. Latto) Prod. by Coupe
  6. MR RECOUP (feat. Drake) Prod. by Kid Hazel
  7. J.O.W.Y.H (JUMP OUT) Prod. by LB, Kid Hazel and Oscar Zulu
  8. DOG $HIT (feat. GloRilla) Prod. by Spiff Sinatra and Isaiah Brown
  9. CODE OF HONOR (feat. G Herbo) Prod. by Casper and Taurus
  10. GANG OVER EVERYTHING (feat. Metro Boomin) Prod. by FNZ, Metro Boomin and BoogzDaBeast
  11. HALFTIME INTERLUDE Prod. by Oz and Reske
  12. BIG STEPPER Prod. by d.a. got that dope
  13. ATLANTA TEARS (feat. Lil Baby) Prod. by Dopamine, Sad Pony, Keanu Beats, MitchGoneMad and Childboy
  14. I WISH (feat. Jawan Harris) Prod. by Spiff Sinatra and Isaiah Brown

