What Happened To The Streets? – Album by 21 Savage

21 Savage returns with his long-awaited album, What Happened To The Streets?. It's project that dives back into the cold, razor-sharp Atlanta storytelling that made him a standout voice in today's rap landscape. The voice that fans have come to know and love. This album overall feels darker and more stripped-down. He taps into themes of survival, loyalty, and the emotional toll of coming up in the trenches. Savage pairs his signature delivery with heavy production and a strong lineup of features, including Drake, Metro Boomin, Latto, G Herbo, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Jawan Harris. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the cover art is striking. Designed by British-Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn, the imagery reworks Kerry James Marshall’s 1980 painting A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former Self. Slawn overlays a sad, graffiti-style clown face on the original silhouette, while a knife sketched into the forehead nods to 21’s iconic dagger tattoo. Overall, fans couldn't wait for this one.