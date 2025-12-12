What Happened To The Streets? – Album by 21 Savage

21 Savage returns with a long-awaited project.

21 Savage returns with his long-awaited album, What Happened To The Streets?. It's project that dives back into the cold, razor-sharp Atlanta storytelling that made him a standout voice in today's rap landscape. The voice that fans have come to know and love. This album overall feels darker and more stripped-down. He taps into themes of survival, loyalty, and the emotional toll of coming up in the trenches. Savage pairs his signature delivery with heavy production and a strong lineup of features, including Drake, Metro Boomin, Latto, G Herbo, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Jawan Harris. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the cover art is striking. Designed by British-Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn, the imagery reworks Kerry James Marshall’s 1980 painting A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former Self. Slawn overlays a sad, graffiti-style clown face on the original silhouette, while a knife sketched into the forehead nods to 21’s iconic dagger tattoo. Overall, fans couldn't wait for this one.

Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: What Happened To The Streets?

Tracklist for What Happened To The Streets?
  1. Where You From
  2. Ha
  3. Stepbrothers (feat. Young Nudy)
  4. Cup Full
  5. Pop It (feat. Latto)
  6. Mr Recoup (feat. Drake)
  7. J.O.W.Y.H (Jump Out)
  8. Dog $hit (feat. GloRilla)
  9. Code of Honor (feat. G Herbo)
  10. Gang Over Everything (feat. Metro Boomin)
  11. Halftime Interlude
  12. Big Stepper
  13. Atlanta Tears (feat. Lil Baby)
  14. I Wish (feat. Jawan Harris)

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
