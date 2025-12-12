What Happened To The Streets? – Album by 21 Savage

21 Savage returns with his long-awaited album, What Happened To The Streets?. It's project that dives back into the cold, razor-sharp Atlanta storytelling that made him a standout voice in today's rap landscape. The voice that fans have come to know and love. This album overall feels darker and more stripped-down. He taps into themes of survival, loyalty, and the emotional toll of coming up in the trenches. Savage pairs his signature delivery with heavy production and a strong lineup of features, including Drake, Metro Boomin, Latto, G Herbo, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Jawan Harris. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the cover art is striking. Designed by British-Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn, the imagery reworks Kerry James Marshall’s 1980 painting A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former Self. Slawn overlays a sad, graffiti-style clown face on the original silhouette, while a knife sketched into the forehead nods to 21’s iconic dagger tattoo. Overall, fans couldn't wait for this one.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: What Happened To The Streets?
Contest: The first 50 users to rate the album will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $100 gift card of their choice. Add a review to you rating and double your chances of winning!
Tracklist for What Happened To The Streets?
- Where You From
- Ha
- Stepbrothers (feat. Young Nudy)
- Cup Full
- Pop It (feat. Latto)
- Mr Recoup (feat. Drake)
- J.O.W.Y.H (Jump Out)
- Dog $hit (feat. GloRilla)
- Code of Honor (feat. G Herbo)
- Gang Over Everything (feat. Metro Boomin)
- Halftime Interlude
- Big Stepper
- Atlanta Tears (feat. Lil Baby)
- I Wish (feat. Jawan Harris)