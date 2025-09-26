The lead-up to the release of Young Thug’s highly anticipated album, Uy Scuti, has been a roller coaster of emotions for the rap superstar.

Uy Scuti is the first album from the chart-topping superstar after accepting a plea deal in the three-year-long YSL RICO trial. Since then, former friends have become bitter enemies, his credibility has come under fire after an interrogation video surfaced, and Fulton County continues to drag him back to court for minor issues.

Additionally, the rapper’s jail phone conversations were leaked to social media. In those conversations, Thug talks about many of his music friends, while revealing infidelity in his relationship with Mariah The Scientist.

For Uy Scuti, Young Thug enlists an all-star cast to help him reveal his inner thoughts and truth on a multitude of subjects. In previous releases for the album, Thug called Gunna a “rat.” In “Miss My Dogs,” Thug apologizes to his Mariah The Scientist, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and more.

The album will be the next era in Young Thug’s career. The court has barred the rap star from rapping about gang affiliations and activities. Thug is also barred from working with gang-affiliated rappers.

The album’s campaign has created new memes and catch phrases such as “Whoopty Doo” and “He-He.” The guest appearances in Uy Scuti include T.I., 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Future.

Uy Scuti - Young Thug

Official Tracklist