Young Thug Channels His Viral Meme In New "UY SCUTI" Snippet

Is Young Thug making a meme track? That's a question that some fans are raising today amid a new snippet leaking this week. As caught by Kurrco, the 16-second preview features a prominent use of one the many viral moments from his explosive interview with Big Bank.

But the one in particular that Thugger's putting to work is when he said "whoopty doo!" while talking about the possibility that him and his YSL affiliates could be going to prison. It's already become a meme at this point, with short form content creators making their own songs out of it.

However, it seems Young Thug is actually going the distance with it, rather than making a 20-second clip. We will have to see how much it's featured in this upcoming track. But based on the teaser we got, it sounds like it will be used quite extensively.

Fans on X are split on whether they like Thug going in this direction. "My goat doing gimmick tracks," one user writes with presumed disappointment. "Can’t believe YT fell off Damnn!" adds another.

Others aren't taking it too seriously, as one fan types, "Ngl he been making the right moves so far, he a troll though [laughing emoji]."

When Is Young Thug Dropping UY SCUTI?

But there are a decent number of listeners that believe its "hard af." The beat has people talking too as its quite funky in a good way. It sounds like something that could fit on So Much Fun or potentially Punk or JEFFERY.

We will see what it winds up being, though, on Friday, September 19. That's when Thug is delivering UY SCUTI, his fourth studio album. Rumored features include Mariah the Scientist, Lil Gotit, and Ken Carson, with the lone confirmed guest being Future.

Thug dropped "Money On Money" with him featured on it back in April. While it's going to have many tuning in given everything that's transpired with him lately, it's going up against some stiff competition. Cardi B's AM I THE DRAMA? is releasing and his rival(?), YFN Lucci, is making his return as well.