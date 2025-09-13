Young Thug Officially Releases Apology Track "Miss My Dogs" On DSPs

In this track, Young Thug issues apologies to Mariah The Scientist and addresses Drake, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and more.

Young Thug recently announced the release date for his new album UY SCUTI following a massive interrogation and jail call leak scandal. It's been a very turbulent saga for him regardless of whether or not you think it's of his own making, and that emotional experience comes through on his new song "Miss My Dogs."

This lengthy track originally dropped as a music video online and as an Instagram post from Thugger with the lyrics for this single, and we now have an official release on DSPs like Apple Music and Spotify. On the record, he apologizes to Mariah The Scientist for cheating on her and addresses Drake, Future, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and more. The Atlanta artist's remarks are mostly apologies for speaking ill on these artists in the leaked jail calls, and the somber instrumental conveys that regret.

Furthermore, it's definitely a complete diversion from Young Thug's leaked diss track and music video that targeted alleged rats like Gunna, Yak Gotti, Lil Woody, and more. We will see if both or one of these tracks end up on the final UY SCUTI tracklist. Some artists already responded positively to "Miss My Dogs," such as Drizzy. We will see if fans feel the same way about the whole LP when it comes out next week on Friday, September 19.

These controversies defined Thug's past few weeks, but that doesn't mean they will necessarily define his future. Of course, we still have to wait for a lot of things to play out. But "Miss My Dogs" is a heartening next step.

Young Thug – "Miss My Dogs"

Quotable Lyrics
You was encouraging me on my bad days,
You picked the kids up despite me being away,
That's why every day you wake up, I'm trying to make you happy,
I'm sorry for being a part of these h*es laughing at you

