Young Thug & Cardi B Go Back And Forth Amid "UY SCUTI" Delays

Young Thug had an unexpected, chaotic, and difficult rollout for his new album UY SCUTI, and it was impossible to tell where it would go. A lead single resulted in delayed release dates, and the snitching scandal and jail call leaks had many people thinking that this could derail the whole project.

Nevertheless, shortly after this scandal, he revealed that he would release the LP this Friday, September 19... But sadly, Thugger delayed UY SCUTI once again to next Friday, September 26. At least it's just a week. What's more is that Young Thug explained why via a tweet, which specifically shouts out Cardi B. Her new album Am I The Drama? comes out tomorrow.

"Yall know I wasn't dropping Friday," the Atlanta artist tweeted. "It's a ladies day [red heart emoji] do yo s**t @iamcardib." Of course, this is kind of misleading because we did know about September 19... It's just not happening anymore. While some people might see this as a condescending or patronizing message, at least Thug admitted this and actually addressed the delay.

Then, the Bronx femcee responded on Twitter. "And you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!"

Young Thug Phone Calls

Elsewhere, Young Thug's dealing with leaked jail call fallout, issuing apologies and loving messages to various subjects of his remarks on his new song "Miss My Dogs." For example, he recently sent a message to Quavo via Twitter after a jail call leaked of him dissing the Migos' financial situation involving Quality Control Music's CEO, Pierre "P" Thomas. Thugger also spoke on this in a more sympathetic way towards the group during his Big Bank interview.

"@QuavoStuntin I love u brada u no I'm overly with yo game till we die kid #RipRocketMan," he wrote to Huncho. We will see if he responds or if they settle any perceptions of tensions with an upcoming collab.