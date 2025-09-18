Young Thug & Cardi B Go Back And Forth Amid "UY SCUTI" Delays

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Explains Why Delayed New Album UY SCUTI Hip Hop News
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 043. © Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug was going to drop "UY SCUTI" this Friday, September 19 alongside new projects from Cardi B and Destroy Lonely.

Young Thug had an unexpected, chaotic, and difficult rollout for his new album UY SCUTI, and it was impossible to tell where it would go. A lead single resulted in delayed release dates, and the snitching scandal and jail call leaks had many people thinking that this could derail the whole project.

Nevertheless, shortly after this scandal, he revealed that he would release the LP this Friday, September 19... But sadly, Thugger delayed UY SCUTI once again to next Friday, September 26. At least it's just a week. What's more is that Young Thug explained why via a tweet, which specifically shouts out Cardi B. Her new album Am I The Drama? comes out tomorrow.

"Yall know I wasn't dropping Friday," the Atlanta artist tweeted. "It's a ladies day [red heart emoji] do yo s**t @iamcardib." Of course, this is kind of misleading because we did know about September 19... It's just not happening anymore. While some people might see this as a condescending or patronizing message, at least Thug admitted this and actually addressed the delay.

Then, the Bronx femcee responded on Twitter. "And you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!"

Read More: Everything We Know About Young Thug's New Album "UY SCUTI"

Young Thug Phone Calls

Elsewhere, Young Thug's dealing with leaked jail call fallout, issuing apologies and loving messages to various subjects of his remarks on his new song "Miss My Dogs." For example, he recently sent a message to Quavo via Twitter after a jail call leaked of him dissing the Migos' financial situation involving Quality Control Music's CEO, Pierre "P" Thomas. Thugger also spoke on this in a more sympathetic way towards the group during his Big Bank interview.

"@QuavoStuntin I love u brada u no I'm overly with yo game till we die kid #RipRocketMan," he wrote to Huncho. We will see if he responds or if they settle any perceptions of tensions with an upcoming collab.

Maybe this very same link-up will appear on UY SCUTI, but we have to see how it turns out. Maybe this tracklist already wrapped up a long time ago, or folks continue to make changes to the final product. Either way, Young Thug has a lot of pressure to deliver... Now, we wait.

Read More: Young Thug "Miss My Dogs" Lyrics, Explained: Breaking Down His Apology To Future, Drake, Mariah The Scientist & More

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Message Quavo Jail Call Leak Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Sends Loving Message To Quavo After Jail Call Leak 2.9K
Young Thug Miss My Dogs Stream Songs Young Thug Officially Releases Apology Track "Miss My Dogs" On DSPs 5.1K
2021 Revolt Summit Music Everything We Know About Young Thug's New Album "UY Scuti" 411
Young Thug Admits Going Through It Apology Track Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Admits He's "Going Through It" After Dropping Apology Track 2.2K
Comments 1