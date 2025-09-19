It's already been a busy month for Young Thug, and it's about to get a lot busier. Next week, he's dropping his fourth studio album, UY Scuti. The project was initially slated for release today (September 19), but at the last minute, it was pushed back out of respect for Cardi B and her new album Am I The Drama?

"Yall know I wasn't dropping Friday," he tweeted earlier this week. "It's a ladies day [red heart emoji] do yo s**t @iamcardib." Cardi responded to Young Thug's tweet by showing him love. "And you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!" she said.

Needless to say, fans are more anxious than ever to hear what the Atlanta rapper has up his sleeve. Fortunately, another new snippet recently surfaced online, giving them a taste of what's to come. For the most part, it's been met with positive reviews.

"This album finna go crazy," one listener writes in Kurrco's comments section. "Ok this the thugga we been waiting for and needing," someone else says.

Young Thug UY Scuti

This is far from the only preview fans have gotten of the album, however. Earlier this month, Young Thug also dropped off his new song, "Miss My Dogs." In it, he issues apologies to those he hurt by dissing them in the jail calls that leaked a few weeks ago.

This includes Future, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and more. He also apologizes to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, who he admitted to cheating on in one of the calls. "Baby, I'm sorry, one of my biggest fears is losing you to the internet / One of my biggest fears is waking up in our bed without you right by my neck," he admits.