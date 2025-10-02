Young Thug Confirms Deluxe Version Of "UY Scuti" Is On The Way

Young Thug says that he's got a deluxe version of his latest album, UY Scuti, ready for release and that fans will be able to hear it in the coming days. Speaking with Adin Ross on his livestream on Tuesday night, Thug also revealed that he plans to include some of his most iconic unreleased tracks from over the course of his career.

"I'm gonna drop some. I'm gonna put them up in the next day or two," he said. "Deluxe. I'm gonna put out a lot of old songs that people always wanted. Sh*t that I already have leaked on the internet, like snippets. Put a lot of the songs out with snippets."

Fans have been celebrating the announcement on social media. "This is HUGE! Good stuff thugger," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the clip. Another added: "Attachments? With juice? I’m praying for it." More users theorized about what other artists might appear on the new tracks. "Ts better have drake," one fan demanded.

Young Thug previously explained the Toronto rapper's absence from UY Scuti during a recent interview on the Its Up There podcast. "I couldn't get the Drake feature because he's on tour. He running around doing a lot of sh*t. We gonna make up for them not hearing us collab on this album. That's some sh*t in store for sure," he said.

Young Thug Tour Announcement

Elsewhere during the live stream, Young Thug confirmed that he'll be going on tour to promote the new album. "I'm going on tour to begin the next year. I'm gonna take a few people," he said. "Quavo, that's one person that's going on it." He also promised having more high-profile artists in store as well, but didn't go into specifics.

Thug put out UY Scuti last Friday. The album features collaborations with Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Quavo, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist