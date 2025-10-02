Young Thug Reveals He's Bringing Quavo On Tour In 2026

Young Thug says that he'll be taking Quavo on tour with him in 2026 to promote his new album, UY Scuti. The Migos rapper appears on the project for the song, "Spider Or Jeffery." Thug revealed his plans for his first tour since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO case during an interview with Adin Ross on Tuesday night.

"I'm going on tour to begin the next year. I'm gonna take a few people," he said. "Quavo, that's one person that's going on it." He then promised having more artists in store as well. Thug didn't give any further details

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

It remains unclear who else will be joining Young Thug on tour. For UY Scuti, he collaborated with Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist in addition to Quavo.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Its Up There podcast. Thug debunked the rumor that many artists in the industry have turned their backs on him in the wake of his leaked jail calls. "Don't believe the hype," he said. "They say I pulled the album back because I ain't get the features. Who y'all thought wasn't gonna be on the album? They're on the album. I couldn't get the Drake feature because he's on tour. He running around doing a lot of sh*t. We gonna make up for them not hearing us collab on this album. That's some sh*t in store for sure."