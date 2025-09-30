Young Thug Breaks Silence On Viral "UY Scuti" Rumor

BY Cole Blake 301 Views
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Thug spoke negatively about several of his frequent collaborators in jail calls that leaked before "UY Scuti" dropped.

Young Thug has shot down the recent rumor that he delayed his album, UY Scuti, by a week after some of his collaborators pulled out in response to the leaking of his controversial jail calls. He addressed the situation during an interview on the Its Up There podcast.

"Don't believe the hype," he said. "They say I pulled the album back because I ain't get the features. Who y'all thought wasn't gonna be on the album? They're on the album. I couldn't get the Drake feature because he's on tour. He running around doing a lot of sh*t. We gonna make up for them not hearing us collab on this album. That's some sh*t in store for sure."

The explanation wasn't enough for some fans, who continued to theorize there's bad blood between Young Thug and his collaborators on social media. "Even tho the features are on the album, my biggest concern is that nobody posted about the album. It seemed like everyone post the QR code for BIB, but no one reposted UY Scuti when it dropped, even the featured artists. Maybe I’m looking at it to deep tho," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Lmao can’t get a drake feature but he talks to adin Ross damn near everyday."

Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Quavo, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist all make appearance on UY Scuti.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

One artist who didn't make the tracklist is Gunna, with whom Thug has been feuding since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Thug explained why he doesn't see the two of them ever working together again elsewhere during the Its Up There interview

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," Thug said. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

Read More: Young Thug Still Has Love For Gunna But There's A Catch

