Young Thug Breaks Silence On Viral "UY Scuti" Rumor

Young Thug has shot down the recent rumor that he delayed his album, UY Scuti, by a week after some of his collaborators pulled out in response to the leaking of his controversial jail calls. He addressed the situation during an interview on the Its Up There podcast.

"Don't believe the hype," he said. "They say I pulled the album back because I ain't get the features. Who y'all thought wasn't gonna be on the album? They're on the album. I couldn't get the Drake feature because he's on tour. He running around doing a lot of sh*t. We gonna make up for them not hearing us collab on this album. That's some sh*t in store for sure."

The explanation wasn't enough for some fans, who continued to theorize there's bad blood between Young Thug and his collaborators on social media. "Even tho the features are on the album, my biggest concern is that nobody posted about the album. It seemed like everyone post the QR code for BIB, but no one reposted UY Scuti when it dropped, even the featured artists. Maybe I’m looking at it to deep tho," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Lmao can’t get a drake feature but he talks to adin Ross damn near everyday."

Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Quavo, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist all make appearance on UY Scuti.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

One artist who didn't make the tracklist is Gunna, with whom Thug has been feuding since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Thug explained why he doesn't see the two of them ever working together again elsewhere during the Its Up There interview