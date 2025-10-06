Young Thug Announces “Hometown Hero” Benefit Concert In Atlanta

Young Thug Live From Atlanta
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Rapper Young Thug performs During Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug also confirmed that "friends" will be joining him at the event, although he didn't confirm any specifics.

Young Thug will be hosting a “Hometown Hero” benefit concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday, December 16. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the event on Wednesday, October 8 at 10:00 AM, ET through Ticketmaster. He announced the concert in a press release on Monday morning.

It remains unclear who Young Thug will be bringing with him to perform at the show, although it's being billed as "Young Thug & Friends." The announcement comes on the heels of him releasing his fourth studio album, UY Scuti, last month. That project featured collaborations with Cardi B, Future, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and more.

Young Thug "UY Scuti"
Young Thug Concert

After Young Thug dissed several of his closest collaborators in jail phone calls that surfaced on social media, last month, fans theorized that he would have a tough time getting features for UY Scuti. He shot down that rumor during an appearance on the Its Up There podcast. "Don't believe the hype," he said. "They say I pulled the album back because I ain't get the features. Who y'all thought wasn't gonna be on the album? They're on the album."

One artist who likely won't be making an appearance at Thug's “Hometown Hero” benefit concert is Gunna. Thug discussed why he doesn't expect them to collaborate anytime soon during the same appearance on the Its Up There podcast. "I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," Thug said. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

Following the concert in Atlanta, Thug will be going on tour in 2026. He recently told Adin Ross that he'll be bringing Quavo along with him on the road.

