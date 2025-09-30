Young Thug Still Has Love For Gunna But There's A Catch

BY Cole Blake 526 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
Young Thug has been discussing his feud with Gunna after dropping his first album since getting out of jail, "UY Scuti."

Young Thug says that he'll always have love for his former collaborator, Gunna, but he never wants to work with him again after the YSL RICO case. He discussed their relationship during a recent appearance on the Its Up There podcast.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," Thug began. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

Clips of the interview are going viral on social media, with fans having mixed reactions. Some pointed to Thug recently repairing his relationships with YNF Lucci and Lil Wayne. "But he can hop on a track with lucci like nothing ever happened [heart broken emoji] it just doesn’t make sense," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "He speaking from the heart yo , really wish they can sit and talk it’s might make a difference."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Young Thug has been at odds with Gunna since he took a plea deal just months after their arrest in the YSL RICO case. The move helped Gunna immediately get out of jail, but Thug saw his alleged cooperation with the authorities as a betrayal. Before then, the two had worked together on a number of hit songs over the years, including "Hot," "pushin P," and more.

The resurfaced drama with Gunna comes after Young Thug put out his first album since getting out of jail, last week. On UY Scuti, he works with Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Quavo, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist.

Read More: Young Thug Settles Lil Wayne Beef And Hints At Having A Collab Album In The Works

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Arrivals Music Young Thug Name-Drops Gunna In Scathing "UY Scuti" Diss 4.9K
2021 Revolt Summit Music Young Thug Settles Lil Wayne Beef And Hints At Having A Collab Album In The Works 2.7K
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Music Young Thug's Explosive & Emotional Big Bank Interview: 5 Key Takeaways 3.9K
Young Thug Firing Team Rod Wave UY SCUTI Verse Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Firing Members Of His Team For Axing Rod Wave's "UY SCUTI" Verse 4.8K
Comments 0