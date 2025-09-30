Young Thug Still Has Love For Gunna But There's A Catch

Young Thug says that he'll always have love for his former collaborator, Gunna, but he never wants to work with him again after the YSL RICO case. He discussed their relationship during a recent appearance on the Its Up There podcast.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," Thug began. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

Clips of the interview are going viral on social media, with fans having mixed reactions. Some pointed to Thug recently repairing his relationships with YNF Lucci and Lil Wayne. "But he can hop on a track with lucci like nothing ever happened [heart broken emoji] it just doesn’t make sense," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "He speaking from the heart yo , really wish they can sit and talk it’s might make a difference."

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Young Thug has been at odds with Gunna since he took a plea deal just months after their arrest in the YSL RICO case. The move helped Gunna immediately get out of jail, but Thug saw his alleged cooperation with the authorities as a betrayal. Before then, the two had worked together on a number of hit songs over the years, including "Hot," "pushin P," and more.

The resurfaced drama with Gunna comes after Young Thug put out his first album since getting out of jail, last week. On UY Scuti, he works with Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Quavo, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist.