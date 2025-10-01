Young Thug Admits He's Unlikely To Speak With Gunna Any Time Soon

Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug's new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Young Thug spoke about his relationship with Gunna while streaming with Adin Ross after dropping his new album, "UY Scuti."

Young Thug says he doesn't expect to have an honest conversation with Gunna to discuss their beef any time soon. He addressed the idea while appearing on Adin Ross' livestream broadcast on Tuesday night.

The topic of his relationship with Gunna arose while Thug was discussing his five favorite albums of all time. He surprisingly named his former collaborator's project, DS4Ever. He also mentioned So Much Fun, The Black Album, Take Care, and All Eyez On Me.

From there, Ross asked whether the two will ever sit down and hash out their issues. "I don't know," Thug admitted. "As of right now, I don't think that can happen. It's monotonous. Like why?"

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, fans encouraged the two to make amends. "If thug can do a song with YFN Lucci then he can definitely forgive Gunna," one user wrote. Another added: "This like Dame always talking about Jay-z…..the ATL version….and they fell off before they could make YSL like ROC."

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Young Thug has been at odds with Gunna since he took a plea deal just months after their arrest in the YSL RICO case. He recently discussed their relationship during an appearance on the Its Up There podcast. In doing so, he admitted that they likely won't ever collaborate again. That being said, he still has love for him.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," Thug said. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

