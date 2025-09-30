Young Thug and YFN Lucci are no longer butting heads. That's a good thing, especially for the former, who didn't make himself look too good in those leaked jail calls. On a broader scale, there's a lot of tension and anger within the rap community. It could use a bit more friendliness at the end of the day.

However, it's also upset others, including YSL Woody, who still has a bone to pick with Thugger following that aforementioned mess. He went off on him and Lucci for moving on and making up so quickly in his eyes. "N****s ain't really want beef anyway. N****s always wanted to be cool."

He continued in part, "Straight up. N****s doing songs together? These n***as always wanted to be friends, man. You got people, family that's hurting. I don't care. You got families that's hurting. Man, we can't be friends, straight up. It's over. Y'all n****s on the song talking like you put in work, y'all n****s ain't put in no work. Y'all n****s ain't do nothing but put lighter fluid to a fire... Got n****s out here crashing out just for y'all n****s to come back and be cool."

But for Young Thug, it was about growing and resolving problems and felt it was necessary for him, Atlanta, and hip-hop.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

Per XXL, after putting on a mini concert outside of the Fulton County Courthouse on September 28, he addressed the YFN Lucci situation. "We came a long way from the trenches. We got rid of our problems. I hope y'all find a way to get rid of the problems y'all have in y'all life... I did that for Atlanta, for the community, for the city. We tired of losing people for nothing. Even if it is something, it's just not worth losing people."

Later that same day, they were spotted chatting it up and dapping each other up at a club.

Speaking of that performance, he performed his joint with YFN Lucci on UY SCUTI, "Whaddup Jesus." It marked their first and/or second collab depending on how you look at it.

Lucci teamed up with the YSL boss on his LP ALREADY LEGEND., which dropped the same day, September 26.

The singer and rapper also addressed them putting an end to their beef and why they did it from his point of view.