Young Thug Explains Why He Ended His Longstanding YFN Lucci Beef

BY Zachary Horvath 164 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Lollapalooza - Day 4
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: Young Thug performs during the 30th Anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Young Thug and YFN Lucci had been at odds with one another for several years, but the hatchet was buried this weekend when their LPs dropped.

Young Thug and YFN Lucci are no longer butting heads. That's a good thing, especially for the former, who didn't make himself look too good in those leaked jail calls. On a broader scale, there's a lot of tension and anger within the rap community. It could use a bit more friendliness at the end of the day.

However, it's also upset others, including YSL Woody, who still has a bone to pick with Thugger following that aforementioned mess. He went off on him and Lucci for moving on and making up so quickly in his eyes. "N****s ain't really want beef anyway. N****s always wanted to be cool."

He continued in part, "Straight up. N****s doing songs together? These n***as always wanted to be friends, man. You got people, family that's hurting. I don't care. You got families that's hurting. Man, we can't be friends, straight up. It's over. Y'all n****s on the song talking like you put in work, y'all n****s ain't put in no work. Y'all n****s ain't do nothing but put lighter fluid to a fire... Got n****s out here crashing out just for y'all n****s to come back and be cool."

But for Young Thug, it was about growing and resolving problems and felt it was necessary for him, Atlanta, and hip-hop.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Young Thug UY SCUTI

Per XXL, after putting on a mini concert outside of the Fulton County Courthouse on September 28, he addressed the YFN Lucci situation. "We came a long way from the trenches. We got rid of our problems. I hope y'all find a way to get rid of the problems y'all have in y'all life... I did that for Atlanta, for the community, for the city. We tired of losing people for nothing. Even if it is something, it's just not worth losing people."

Later that same day, they were spotted chatting it up and dapping each other up at a club.

Speaking of that performance, he performed his joint with YFN Lucci on UY SCUTI, "Whaddup Jesus." It marked their first and/or second collab depending on how you look at it.

Lucci teamed up with the YSL boss on his LP ALREADY LEGEND., which dropped the same day, September 26.

The singer and rapper also addressed them putting an end to their beef and why they did it from his point of view.

"First off, we been through a lot. Everybody lost people; we lost people. Most important sh*t, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. So, coming home, it’s like, damn, what the hell can a n**** do to bro? We gone’ keep doing that sh*t and end up back in jail or one of our homies dead or one of us dead? Or we gone’ fix this sh*t and make this sh*t look good for the A?"

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, & Regrets

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Young Thug YFN Lucci Link Up Nightclub Beef Hip Hop News Music Young Thug & YFN Lucci Link Up At A Nightclub After Squashing Beef 759
YFN Lucci Young Thug Squashed Beef Hip Hop News Music YFN Lucci Reveals Why He & Young Thug Finally Squashed Beef 9.4K
Lil Woody Young Thug YFN Lucci Squashing Beef Hip Hop News Music Lil Woody Scolds Young Thug & YFN Lucci For Squashing Their Beef 1.6K
YFN Lucci Owns Masters Post Jail Deal Structure Hip Hop News Music YFN Lucci Reveals He Now Owns His Masters After Post-Jail Deal Structure 1046
Comments 0