Lil Woody Scolds Young Thug & YFN Lucci For Squashing Their Beef

Lil Woody, also known as YSL Woody, was the state's key witness in the YSL RICO trial against Young Thug and others, leading to a very complicated and unclear position. Following Thug's snitching scandal and jail call leaks, Woody continued his criticisms of the Atlanta rapper by speaking on his squashed feud with fellow ATL MC YFN Lucci.

Via a social media livestream caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he reacted to their new songs together and reflected on their years-long tensions. According to Woody, their friction led to too much pain and suffering for them to bury the hatchet so easily following their stints in prison for their separate RICO cases.

"N***as ain't really want beef anyway," he remarked. "N***as always wanted to be cool. Straight up. N***as doing songs together? These n***as always wanted to be friends, man. You got people, family that's hurting. I don't care. You got families that's hurting. Man, we can't be friends, straight up. It's over. Y'all n***as on the song talking like you put in work, y'all n***as ain't put in no work. Y'all n***as ain't do nothing but put lighter fluid to a fire... Got n***as out here crashing out just for y'all n***as to come back and be cool."

"These n***as be pretending like they from the streets," Woody continued. "But they be out here doing all this goofy-a** s**t, man... N***as been beefing and going to war all these years. It's okay to squash beef and move on... But we ain't finna eat together, n***a. [...] We ain't finna do music together. Too much done happened. This s**t fake, these n***as fake."

Young Thug Woody Beef

Lil Woody's previous comments on Young Thug suggested that he was mad at him for the snitching scandal and for hypocritically criticizing him and others like Gunna. As for Lucci, he hasn't really spoken on this matter at all, and YSL Woody hasn't talked about him either.