It goes without saying that it's been a tough couple of weeks for Young Thug. Several of his jail phone calls have leaked online, exposing him for dissing his peers, cheating on his girlfriend, and more. As a result, some people aren't too happy with him at the moment. He apologized last night with a seven-minute song called "Man I Miss My Dogs."

“Drizzy, you my brother/ You know I ain’t going against you/ I got manners/ Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you/ Never diss you/ Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do/ F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had,” he spit.

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

It's to be seen whether or not they decide to accept his apology, but luckily, he has at least two people in his corner despite the controversy. Today, YSL Woody took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Yak Gotti rocking "I love Young Thug" t-shirts.

"While everyone dissing bra we in the cut like 👺👹," he captioned it. The post comes just a few days after Woody vented about the backlash he's been facing online on his Instagram Story, revealing that it hasn't been easy for him.