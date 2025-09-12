YSL Woody & Yak Gotti Rock “I Love Young Thug” Shirts Amid Jail Call Scandal

Several of Young Thug's jail calls have leaked online in recent weeks, exposing him for dissing peers, cheating, and more.

It goes without saying that it's been a tough couple of weeks for Young Thug. Several of his jail phone calls have leaked online, exposing him for dissing his peers, cheating on his girlfriend, and more. As a result, some people aren't too happy with him at the moment. He apologized last night with a seven-minute song called "Man I Miss My Dogs."

In it, he shows love to friends like Lil Baby21 Savage, and more. He thanked Drake for visiting him behind bars too, making his loyalty clear despite speaking poorly about him.

“Drizzy, you my brother/ You know I ain’t going against you/ I got manners/ Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you/ Never diss you/ Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do/ F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had,” he spit.

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

It's to be seen whether or not they decide to accept his apology, but luckily, he has at least two people in his corner despite the controversy. Today, YSL Woody took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Yak Gotti rocking "I love Young Thug" t-shirts.

"While everyone dissing bra we in the cut like 👺👹," he captioned it. The post comes just a few days after Woody vented about the backlash he's been facing online on his Instagram Story, revealing that it hasn't been easy for him.

"The truth no I'm not okay after everything a n**** been through," he admitted. "My intentions have never been flaw even I knew sh*t. I held my composure and carried it around like it was nothing. N****s hurt my family for me having yall n****s back bc your mother and sisters mattered to me. I made sure they slept well at nights. You talking bout snitching when the world seen the effort a n**** put in to get yall here knowing you didn't deserve it."

