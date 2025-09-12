Gunna Fan Account Suspended On Twitter After Young Thug & Lil Baby Fans' Attacks

gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-5
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Gunna, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
This Gunna fan account supposedly shared many of Young Thug's leaked jail calls, and also clashed with Lil Baby fans over their feud.

The explosive feud between former collaborators Young Thug and Gunna has been a firestorm to witness, and that's without taking into consideration other rappers like Lil Baby. What was once a thriving ecosystem of Atlanta collaborators is now a pretty divided sight, even among the fanbases themselves.

In fact, according to Livebitez on Instagram, issues between die-hard supporters have led to a big page suspension on Twitter. The fan account GUNNADAILY supposedly shared a lot of Thugger's leaked jail calls about Wunna and more. This practice, plus other debates and disrespects with other fans over the beef between these artists, led to Wham and Spider fan pages and just general supporters to report the account and cause a suspension.

However, it's important to clarify that the official reason behind this suspension is not very clear. Also, very few folks doubt that the page will be back up and going even harder in no time. So take all of this with a grain of salt amid Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Gunna's tough tensions. There are still a lot of unanswered questions here.

"Man I Miss My Dogs" – Young Thug

Still, Young Thug hopes he and Lil Baby thrive. He recently addressed him and many other MCs and peers in an apology track "Man I Miss My Dogs" and message to Instagram, hoping that they can all move forward from this and folks can accept him back in their lives. We will see how folks respond to all of this in the near future, as this will probably change at least some of the discourse around these controversies.

Of course, Young Thug didn't address Gunna here, and we doubt the two will ever bury the hatchet unless they find some money to make together. But maybe after the Big Bank interview, this apology, and more discussion and responses from his peers, this unlikelihood can hopefully turn into a reality.

Meanwhile, with UY SCUTI now just a week away, we will soon get to hear what all of this drama, delay, and division will result in on wax. Perhaps more jail calls will leak, but no matter what happens, fans will definitely continue to fierily clash.

