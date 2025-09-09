Young Thug Confirms Drake Dissed Gunna On “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS”

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 01: Young Thug performs at Bumbershoot at Seattle Center on September 1, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage)
Several of Young Thug's jail phone calls have leaked online in recent days, in which he criticizes peers, admits to cheating, and more.

Several of Young Thug's jail phone calls have leaked online in recent days, exposing him for dissing his peers, cheating on his girlfriend, and more. In one of the leaked jail calls, he even appears to confirm that Drake dissed Gunna on the first track from his third studio album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, "Parade On Cleveland."

"Drake go straight at his a** tho in the song […] in the worst way," Young Thug claimed, per Kurrco.

"Don't tell me 'bout loyalty, show me this time / Business is business, you owe me this time / Slime on your head, Nickelodeon time," Drake rhymes in part. This isn't all Young Thug had to say about Drake during his time behind bars, however. He also criticized him for not doing more to try to get him out.

"Drake, you Drake, go talk to the president," he said in another leaked call. "'Aye, man, let my little brother out. Go pardon him, go do something.' Go talk to the president and get me out, show me that. Don't call me talking about, 'Fix something' for you to have a song from a n***a. Man, ain't nobody give a f**k about no song."

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

Drake has not publicly addressed the remarks. Young Thug has since issued an apology to those impacted by the leaked jail calls. “To everyone involved in this situation,” he wrote on X. “I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD.”

He also issued an apology to Mariah The Scientist in particular as news of him cheating before his 2022 arrest made its rounds online.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he began. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

