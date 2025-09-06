Young Thug Rants About Drake Not Getting Him Out Of Prison In Bombshell Jail Leak

Young Thug Rant Drake Out Of Prison Jail Leak
Young Thug seemed to address the feud between Drake and Metro Boomin in reference to the producer's "Trance" track.

A scathing diss track against alleged YSL rats was not the only shocking leak from Young Thug this week. In a new alleged jail call clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he allegedly seems to speak on Drake and Metro Boomin's beef and the latter's 2022 HEROES & VILLAINS cut "Trance," featuring Travis Scott, Thugger, and at one early point in the song's formation, Drizzy.

Of course, that didn't pan out, and Thug seemed to understand why Metro didn't have the Toronto superstar on it. In the call, he claims that the producer used his mother's death as a partial excuse, but that he really just wanted the final say over what made or didn't make his LP's final tracklist.

But then, in a surprising turn of events, Young Thug allegedly criticized Drake for not doing more to get him out of prison and instead trying to come out on top in this dispute. "Drake, you Drake, go talk to the president," he allegedly expressed. "'Aye, man, let my little brother out. Go pardon him, go do something.' Go talk to the president and get me out, show me that. Don't call me talking about, 'Fix something' for you to have a song from a n***a. Man, ain't nobody give a f**k about no song."

Young Thug Drake Call

However, take all this with a massive grain of salt, and don't jump to conclusions just yet. Obviously, the 6ix God probably could not have done a lot to secure a pardon for his friend, and he did show a lot of support. Also, Young Thug and Drake are presumably very close, so this is not the scathing diss or rift that some fans might interpret it as.

As for Drake and Metro Boomin's beef, rumors of this began far before the Kendrick Lamar battle, but that chaotic showdown certainly made it obvious. We will see if any of these artists address this alleged matter, whether subliminally or otherwise. Elsewhere, there are a lot of other controversies that Thugger has to deal with these days. Let's see how this all evolves as we wait for UY SCUTI.

