The origins of Metro Boomin's problems with Drake have been speculated for the last couple of years but it appears Young Thug has the intel.

Wack 100 has been talking about a Young Thug call in which he goes in on Drake for almost a half an hour. Well, it seems we are smack dab in the middle of receiving bits and pieces of it right now. This latest round of clips is particularly interesting though as it seemingly explains how and when Metro Boomin and Drake's beef began.

Previously, it was merely speculated by fans what the root cause of the Toronto native's and St. Louis producer's issue was. The latter didn't even want to fully divulge last November during his "Hitmakers of the Year" interview with GQ. The furthest he went was that it was "a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."

Metro did debunk the aforementioned theories, particularly that it was "not over no girl or nothing silly like that." But even though he was upset with himself for how he handled it and his emotions, he still felt he had to protect his manhood.

"But at a certain point it like, I don't rap. So you're going to just sh*t on me on all these songs... I'm not going to get in the booth, so I'm finna tweet at you."

So, what is the issue that seemingly still has Drake and Metro not speaking to one another? Well, according to these two Young Thug calls from Kurrco, it ties back to the HEROES & VILLAINS era.

Young Thug Drake Call

That would be the beat smith's lauded sophomore album from 2022. In that tracklist is a popular hit, "Trance" with Thugger and Travis Scott. However, in its early stages, Drake was also on the song. The leak is widely available on the internet.

But Drizzy's verse never made the final cut. Why? Well in the first audio clip, Thug explains that Metro had a lot of faith in the version of "Trance" that we have. Moreover, the YSL boss says that it was ultimately up to the producer if he wanted Drake on the song or not because it was his record.

But why the tension escalated to such serious heights is seemingly because of the death of Metro's mom. Leslie Wayne passed in June 2022 just months before H&V released. But even with it being a rough time for Metro back then, Thug alleges that Drake barely did anything to show his support for his What A Time To Be Alive collaborator.

Instead, he was more focused on getting on "Trance" over anything else. Young Thug expressed his disappointment in The Boy, mostly in the second clip. "I don't understand how anyone could approach him about music right now... n**** ain't even in the right head space... You think a n**** finna tell Drake, 'Man, I don't like that.'"

Thug even went as far as to label Drake "stupid" for how he handled the sensitive situation. "He probably just sent some stupid condolences…instead of giving him some wisdom or something real... Then, you come back two three weeks later like, 'Yo, let me get this song...' instead of figuring it out... You using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now."

