Ian Connor Shares Alleged Texts From Drake About Young Thug Jail Visit

Young Thug and Drake have almost been believed to be as tight as the former is with Future. Both artists have been immensely supportive of one another and have collaborated many times. Some of their most notable efforts include "Bubbly," "Way 2 Sexy," "Ice Melts," "Sacrifices," and more.

But there's a world where these two respective superstars will never collaborate again. That's because perhaps the most damning Young Thug jail calls have been popping up left and right these last several hours. It's already bad enough that he's called out him out, but making this worse are these new text messages.

Acquired by Kurrco, stylist and model Ian Connor, who has previous ties to the A$AP Mob and Playboi Carti, leaked some alleged texts from Drake talking about his Young Thug jail visit.

The chain of messages allegedly starts with The Boy. He writes, "I saw slime the other day at Cobb county." Drake's alleged messages afterwards read, "It was emotional. They somehow let me visit him at 9:30 at night in a conference room."

He adds, "In person not on video. For an hour." There's a voice memo that follows that's about 30 seconds that seemingly describes more of the visit.

After a few quips from Ian about sneaking in Mariah the Scientist, there are some other texts about stuff unrelated to the Young Thug conversation.

Young Thug Drake Call

Kurrco shares that Ian said that Drake and Thug "Is Real Deal Brothers." Again, that might not be true going forward. As we alluded to earlier, the YSL rapper had some harsh criticisms for The Boy. They mainly centered around how poorly of a job he did supporting Metro Boomin in the wake of his mom's passing in June 2022.

Thug alleges that Drake was more concerned about getting on the song "Trance" with himself and Travis Scott. The track would go onto land on HEROES & VILLAINS that December without Drizzy's earlier contributions.