Young Thug Leaked Calls
Read the latest developments on Young Thug's leaked calls from his time in jail.
- Music Young Thug has been coming under fire for dissing Future, Gunna, and more artists in various leaked jail calls.
Cole Blake 1242 Views
- Music YSL Woody has expressed a lot of conflicted feelings about Young Thug and how he's gone about everything since the YSL RICO trial.
Zachary Horvath 1119 Views
- Music Young Thug has been at odds with his long-time collaborator, Gunna, since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022.
Cole Blake 1110 Views
- Music Young Thug claims that in his eyes, gay men who don't disclose their sexuality right away are violating "man code."
Caroline Fisher 1141 Views
- Pop Culture Young Thug has mentioned cheating on Mariah The Scientist before his arrest and during his custody in Cobb County in leaked calls.
Bryson "Boom" Paul 1.6K Views
- Music After Young Thug's Big Bank interview addressing snitching allegations and jail call leaks, he hopes to move on... Hopefully into the studio.
Gabriel Bras Nevares 3.4K Views
- Music Lil Woody thinks Young Thug is the reason why the YSL RICO trial was as chaotic and destructive as it was, but his feelings are quite complex.
Gabriel Bras Nevares 1193 Views
- Music The Game took to Instagram to deliver a post that doubled as both a minor defense of Young Thug and a callout of whoever's leaked his calls.
Devin Morton 1.6K Views
- Relationships A new alleged audio clip of a Young Thug jail call has leaked, where he reportedly speaks to his side chick about having kids.
Devin Morton 2.6K Views
- Music Young Thug accused Ralo and P of snitching in several places recently, and they both addressed the allegations in different ways.
Devin Morton 1455 Views
- Relationships Young Thug admitted to cheating on Mariah The Scientist on a leaked jail call, and she responded to his apology.
Devin Morton 7.5K Views
- Music Young Thug explained why his interrogation did not constitute as snitching in his view during a new interview with Big Bank.
Gabriel Bras Nevares 1217 Views
- Music Young Thug sat down for a conversation with Big Bank, where he discussed several recent happenings and discussed some past issues as well.
Devin Morton 2.3K Views
- Relationships Young Thug has cleared some of the air around his current scandal, involving his snitching allegations and his remarks about other rappers.
Gabriel Bras Nevares 5.0K Views
- Beef Young Thug's upcoming track continues to address the "rat" narrative in hip-hop, targeting artists like 6ix9ine.
Bryson "Boom" Paul 2.0K Views
- Crime Young Thug’s leaked jail calls have mentioned a wide range of rappers, including Travis Scott, Drake, Lil Baby, and Future.
Bryson "Boom" Paul 5.5K Views
- Relationships Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist began dating in October 2021. Thugger was arrested on RICO charges in May 2022.
Bryson "Boom" Paul 10.4K Views
- Gossip Young Thug and Wack 100 previously had beef with each other, while the rapper beefed with Wack’s artist, The Game.
Bryson "Boom" Paul 2.7K Views
- Music Young Thug’s jail phone calls have sprung a major leak with the rapper commenting on the beef between Metro Boomin and Drake.
Bryson "Boom" Paul 2.7K Views