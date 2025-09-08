Lil Gotit appeared to share a warning for Lil Baby on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend as several of Young Thug's calls from jail surfaced on social media. Thug has been facing backlash for criticizing several of his former collaborators in the phone calls. He also came under fire for allegedly snitching during a leaked police interrogation, although he denied the accusation.

"Mann baby watch out..." Gotit wrote in one post. As fans shared theories as to what he was referring, with many bringing up Lil Baby, Gotit followed up: "Yall keep talking about twin talkin bout people n***a everybody talk about folks yall just ain’t got exposed n***a I talk about all yall n****s too wouldn’t believe that [laughing emojis] cause I know how [fake] this rap game is."

Young Thug Jail Calls

In the aforementioned jail calls, Thug dissed a number of other hip-hop artists, many of whom he's worked with over the years. They've included Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and Future, among others. He also admitted to having cheated on his partner, Mariah The Scientist. After that call leaked, he issued an apology to her on social media.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," Thug wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

Additionally, he labeled GloRilla ugly in another mean-spirited phone call. “Long ass bullsh*t ass wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big ass head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, like at all… that sh*t ain’t nun," he said of the rapper.

On Sunday, Thug shared an apology for everyone involved in the drama. "To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD," he wrote on X. He also asked his loved ones to support him in another post the following morning. "Times like these is when my luvs ones are supposed to look at the good I did towards them then the ugly," Thug wrote.