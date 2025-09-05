A video of GloRilla bringing out Mariah The Scientist to perform at one of her shows is going viral on social media in the wake of Young Thug's latest leaked jail call. The rapper, who is dating Mariah the Scientist, goes on a hateful rant about GloRilla's looks in the unsurfaced audio.

As for the viral video in question, it shows GloRilla welcome Mariah to perform alongside her. In doing so, she gives a shout out to her hometown of Atlanta. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the video on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "One thing the internet is going to do is remind you what you did," one user wrote. Another added: "Ain’t no way I’m sitting there laughing while my man dawging a woman out to me and don’t tell him to chill. I see what type of women we got in the comments."

Young Thug Leaked Jail Call

As for the controversy with Young Thug, the previously leaked audio records him saying of GloRilla: “Long ass bullsh*t ass wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big ass head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, like at all… that sh*t ain’t nun." GloRilla issued an apparent response on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the comments began going viral. "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote.

From there, Thug issued a formal response to GloRilla. "@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.." Thug wrote. "I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."